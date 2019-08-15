Andrey Zeits leaves Astana, joins Mitchelton-Scott

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cyclist Andrey Zeits, after his 12 years of career in Astana Pro Team, has joined Australia’s Mitchelton-Scott for the next two seasons, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

«In 12 years with Astana, Andrey Zeits has become apart of the team’s big success. He has a wealth of experience in the team.Zeits will be a very valuable asset for us as we continue to enhance our paces,»Matt White, Mitchelton-Scott Head Sport Director, says.