  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Andrey Zeits leaves Astana, joins Mitchelton-Scott

    07:55, 15 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cyclist Andrey Zeits, after his 12 years of career in Astana Pro Team, has joined Australia’s Mitchelton-Scott for the next two seasons, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    «In 12 years with Astana, Andrey Zeits has become apart of the team’s big success. He has a wealth of experience in the team.Zeits will be a very valuable asset for us as we continue to enhance our paces,»Matt White, Mitchelton-Scott Head Sport Director, says.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!