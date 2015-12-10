  • kz
    Andy Lee: I would give Golovkin a good fight

    10:20, 10 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO world champion Andy Lee is determined to have unification fight with Gennady Golovkin in case of his success in a fight against Billy Joe Saunders, Sports.kz informs.

    "If and when I beat Billy Joe Saunders, I want to fight one of the other champions. Whether it be Canelo, Golovkin or Jacobs. I've not set my mind on anyone but I want to unify the belts," Lee said in an interview to Box Nation .

    "Obviously Golovkin is number one, it's a hard fight for anyone but I fancy my chances. I punch as hard as anyone.

    If there's anyone who would give him a fight in the division, it's me. People go in there and are beaten before the bell rings, I'm not afraid.

    If we go in there, it's going to be a war. I would train for a six round fight and make it a shootout," A. Lee said.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
