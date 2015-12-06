Andy Lee: If I fight Golovkin, it&#39;s going to be a war

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Irish professional boxer and the current WBO middleweight world champion Andy Lee talked about his potential fight with Gennady Golovkin in an interview with BoxNation, according to Golovkin's VKontakte page.

In the interview Lee declared that he wants to fight one of the champions, whether it will be Canelo, Golovkin, or winner of Jacobs and Quillin fight. "I haven't set my mind on anybody. I want to unify the belts. Obviously, Golovkin is number 1. That's a hard hard fight for anybody," the Irish champion admitted, saying that he has to take care of Billy Joe Saunders first, and then look ahead. "If there is anybody in the division who is going to beat him I feel that it's going to be me. He hasn't fought anybody like me. I hit equally as hard as him, if not harder," Lee said. "I'm not gonna be afraid of him... If we're going there, it's going to be a war. And for me, if I fight Golovkin, I wouldn't train for a 12-round fight, I would train for a 6-round fight. I'll make it a shootout." Andy Lee will defend his WBC World Middleweight Title against Billy Joe Saunders on December 19.