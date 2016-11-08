Andy Lee ready to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former middleweight world champion Andy Lee (34-3-1, 24KOs) is ready to comeback from his retirement and fight either undefeated middleweight king Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin or American WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After losing his WBO title to Billy Joe Saunders last December, Lee rested from boxing. But now he is more than ready to step into the ring with top fighters like GGG or Jacobs.



"If Jacobs and Golovkin reach an agreement, it's very possible I could fight Heiland. If they don't, I'll be happy to step in and fight one of them. That's the type of fighter I'm looking at. I'd love a rematch with Billy Joe Saunders, but I don't see it happening. But I want to fight the top guys," Lee said.