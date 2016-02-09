Andy Murray&#39;s wife gives birth to a girl

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis star Andy Murray's wife Kim Sears has given birth to a girl, the BBC understands.

The couple's first child is thought to have been born on Sunday night.

They were married in Murray's home town of Dunblane last April and announced the pregnancy in the summer.

Murray, currently the world number two, spoke about the prospect of becoming a father in the run-up to last month's Australian Open, saying his family would be a "priority".

He made it clear that he would have cut short his first grand slam of the year and flown home if the baby had arrived earlier than expected.

He said: "My child is more important to me, and my wife is more important to me, than a tennis match.

"It's a big change for me and my wife, but that's the current priority and I'll see after that.

"I have no idea how that will change things. I still love tennis."

Murray made it to the final of the Australian Open and tearfully told his wife he would be on "the next flight home" after being beaten to the title by Novak Djokovic.

Speaking to the crowd after the defeat, he gave a message to Kim, who was "watching back home".

He said: "You have been a legend the last two weeks, thank you so much for all of your support. I'll be on the next flight home."

Following news of the birth, celebrities and politicians tweeted their congratulations.

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan said: "Kim and Andy Murray have had a baby girl -huge congrats."

And in a note to Murray's mother Judy, the presenter added: "@judmoo - great news for Fed Cup team 2036..."

Presenter Annabel Croft, a former British number one tennis star, wrote: "Congratulations Kim & @andy-murray on the birth of their baby daughter. Fantastic news."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Lovely news. Congratulations to @andy_murray and Kim on the birth of their daughter. Wishing every happiness."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale tweeted: "It's a girl! Huge congratulations to Kim Sears and @andy_murray on their wonderful news."

The couple, both 28, met as teenagers in 2005 through tennis circles. They live in Surrey and married in Dunblane last April, cheered on by a large crowd of well-wishers.

Kim's pregnancy was confirmed publicly in August after they had told family and friends the news, following the 12-week scan.

Murray, the British number one and a double grand slam winner, has been crowned BBC Sports Personality Of The Year twice.

