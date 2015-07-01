Andy Murray beats Mikhail Kukushkin at Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - №3 seed Andy Murray has breezed into the second round of the 2015 Wimbledon Championship in London after his straight sets win over Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin, Vesti.kz says.

Murray who beat the 59th ranked Kukushkin 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 in 2h 11min admitted he made it hard for himself at the end of the second set and praised Kukushkin's occasionally high level and aggressive tennis. After the Tuesday win over the Kazakhstani, the 28-year-old Scot took their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0. He will have to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kukushkin became the third representative Kazakhstan lost in the Wimbledon's main draw. Previously, Yaroslava Shvedova and Aleksandr Nedovyesov were edged out in their opening matches in London.