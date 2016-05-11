Andy Murray outclasses Kazakhstani Kukushkin in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin crashed out of ATP's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome with the prize fund of over €3.7 million on Wednesday.

Qualifier Kukushkin succumbed to 2nd-seed Andy Murray in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the second-round match. The match lasted for 1h 24 min.

By winning the match, world №3 took their head2head rivalry to 4-0. Murray outplayed Kukushkin three times since their first encounter in Brisbane, Australia in 2012. He also beat the Kazakhstani at the Australian Open in 2012 and at Wimbledon in 2015.

Kukushkin eased into the second round by stunning Croatian Borna Coric in a three-set thriller 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

As for Murray, he will next face the winner of Jeremy Chardy vs. Roberto Bautista Agut match.

Source: ATP