Andy Murray remains on top of ATP rankings for final week

MADRID. KAZINFORM Britain's Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings which were released on Monday, with 7,750 points, EFE reports.

But with Murray now out of action because of a hip injury, Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer have the opportunity to take the top spot in next week's rankings if one of them wins the Western Southern Open title in Cincinnati, which kicked off this week.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev jumped to the seventh place after winning the Rogers Cup title in Montreal over Federer on Sunday.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 7,750 points

2. Rafael Nadal (SPAIN) 7,555

3. Roger Federer (SWITZERLAND) 7,145

4. Stan Wawrinka (SWITZERLAND) 5,780

5. Novak Djokovic (SERBIA) 5,325

6. Marin Cilic (CROATIA) 5,155

7. Alexander Zverev (GERMANY) 4,470

8. Dominic Thiem (AUSTRIA) 4,030

9. Kei Nishikori (JAPAN) 3,285

10. Milos Raonic (CANADA) 3,230.