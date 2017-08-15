  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Andy Murray remains on top of ATP rankings for final week

    13:22, 15 August 2017
    Photo: None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Britain's Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings which were released on Monday, with 7,750 points, EFE reports.

    But with Murray now out of action because of a hip injury, Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer have the opportunity to take the top spot in next week's rankings if one of them wins the Western Southern Open title in Cincinnati, which kicked off this week.

    German tennis player Alexander Zverev jumped to the seventh place after winning the Rogers Cup title in Montreal over Federer on Sunday.

    The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

    1. Andy Murray (UK) 7,750 points

    2. Rafael Nadal (SPAIN) 7,555

    3. Roger Federer (SWITZERLAND) 7,145

    4. Stan Wawrinka (SWITZERLAND) 5,780

    5. Novak Djokovic (SERBIA) 5,325

    6. Marin Cilic (CROATIA) 5,155

    7. Alexander Zverev (GERMANY) 4,470

    8. Dominic Thiem (AUSTRIA) 4,030

    9. Kei Nishikori (JAPAN) 3,285

    10. Milos Raonic (CANADA) 3,230.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!