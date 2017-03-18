Angara rocket to replace Proton soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy carrier rocket Angara, assembly of which will this year at Omsk Polyot, will soon replace Proton, TASS reported.

General director of the Khrunichev Center, Andrey Kalinovsky, during the visit of the Roskosmos delegation to Omsk Region, said: "Angara in the next five to seven years should fully replace Proton which has done a good job in 50 years, but it has to be replaced by a new-class rocket with new capabilities, which will give us independent access to space".

In turn, the head of Roskosmos Igor Komarov said that the state corporation is counting on Omsk production, since it is here that most of the assembly work will be carried out.

"By the end of 2021, we have to launch Angara from Vostochny cosmodrome, which is a big task that must be solved here and together", Komarov said.

Angara is a new generation carrier rocket based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines. The family includes light and heavy carriers. The first launch of the light Angara took place in July 2014, the heavy Angara was first launched in December of the same year.