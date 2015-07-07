Angela Merkel congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday, the Akorda's press service says.

In her telegram of congratulations, Angela Merkel stressed that Kazakhstan and Germany are close partners in various spheres. "Amid current challenges to the international community, Kazakhstan plays a constructive role," the telegram reads. She also added that Kazakhstan can further count on Germany's support in further expansion of trust-based and partnership relations between the two countries and development of democracy, principles of rule-of-law state and civil society in Kazakhstan. The Chancellor of Germany also wished Nursultan Nazarbayev happiness, good health and wellbeing.