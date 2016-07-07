  • kz
    Angela Merkel to visit Kyrgyzstan

    19:28, 07 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan July 13-14 at the invitation of the country's President Almazbek Atambayev, RIA Novosti reported citing the Information Policy Department of Kyrgyz president's office.

    During the visit, Merkel and Atambayev will discuss the current status and prospects for further intensifying the cooperation between the two countries.

    Moreover, the two parties are expected to exchange views on the topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

    During the official visit, Merkel will meet with representatives of Kyrgyzstan's legislative body led by the parliament speaker Chynybay Tursunbekov, as well as with NGO representatives and society.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

