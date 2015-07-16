Angela Merkel wishes Kazakhstan success in implementation of 5 institutional reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov met with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on Wednesday (July 15), Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The meeting with the German politician was held on the margins of the annual reception for foreign dignitaries in Berlin. At the meeting, Angel Merkel conveyed her greetings to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and all people of Kazakhstan and wished the country success in the implementation of five institutional reforms proposed by the Head of State. For his part, Ambassador Nussupov thanked the German Chancellor for her warm wishes.