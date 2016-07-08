Angelique Kerber defeats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon final
The 28-year-old German ended Venus's hopes with a confident and impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory which puts her into the final for the first time. A semi-finalist four years ago, Kerber began nervously but grew into her task, too solid and too energetic for a tiring Williams, clinching victory after an hour and 13 minutes.
Williams was in her first grand slam semi-final for six years and her firstWimbledon semi for seven, a remarkable achievement because she lives with Sjögren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes chronic fatigue and muscle soreness. Eight years after her last title here anything seemed possible, but Kerber is made of strong stuff and after a shaky start from both women she pulled away to set up a final against Serena, who demolished Elena Vesnina of Russia. 6-2, 6-0 in the first semi-final.
"It's just amazing, to beat Venus in the semis," Kerber said. "It's always a really tough match against her, she's a champion, so I'm really happy about my first final in Wimbledon.
