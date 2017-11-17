AngoSat delivered to Baikonur spaceport

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM AngoSat satellite has arrived at Baikonur Cosmodrome from Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After transporting the spacecraft to the technical area, the staff will perform operations to mate it with the upper stage, Roscosmos press service says.



The first Angolan satellite was made by the PAO RSC Energia rocket-space enterprise as per an order of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology of the Republic of Angola.

It is planned that Zenit rocket with AngoSat spacecraft will be launched from Baikonur launch site on December 7, 2017.

According to a source at Baikonur Cosmodrome, it will be the second-to-last launch of Zenit. As to the last launch of Ukraine's Zenit rocket, it is going to carry Lybid, a Ukrainian satellite, in Q1 2018.