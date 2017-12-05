Angosat launch postponed until December 26

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM The launch of the Angosat satellite scheduled for December 7 has been postponed until December 26, Kazinform has learned from RSC Energia.

It was noted that the launch has been postponed due to a problem with the rockets upper stage.

The issue has already been resolved and preparations for the launch are underway.

The AngoSat-1 was designed to be launched by a Zenit carrier rocket. Its bus is built by RSC Energia and is based on the Yamal USP bus. The satellite's communications payload is provided by Airbus Defence and Space.

The satellite will use C-1 and Ku-bands on 44 transponders, and will mostly be used to broadcast satellite television.

The program is the result of an agreement signed by Angola and Russia in 2009, and once launched, AngoSat-1 will be operated by the Angosat company.

