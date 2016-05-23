‘Angry Birds’ tops China’s weekend box office with $30 million
The cartoon, an adaptation of the popular Rovio Entertainment Oy game, brought in 195.3 million yuan ($30 million) in ticket sales through Sunday since its debut on Friday in China, according to data compiled by Entgroup Inc. That surpassed the previous weekend's highest earner, "Captain America: Civil War," which slipped to No. 2.
Among animated movies, "Angry Birds" earned more in its debut weekend than "Zootopia," which has gone on to be the second-highest grossing movie in China this year. Still, "Angry Birds" had a smaller opening weekend than "Kung Fu Panda 3," according to Entgroup.
The film's performance mirrors its ranking at the box office in the U.S. and Canada, where it collected $39 million over the weekend.
Source: Bloomberg