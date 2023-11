ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-WBO champion Mexican Alfredo Angulo told AleetBoxing what the top three looks like in his opinion, according to Sports.kz.

"II would put Floyd Mayweather on the first place first, second is Andre Ward. Third... Perhaps is Gennady Golovkin", he said.

Golovkin has 37 wins in 37 professional fights, 33 by KOs. It is expected that his next fight will be against Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs).