    Animals washed, facilities disinfected as Jakarta zoo readies for reopening

    17:19, 17 June 2020
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Elephants were washed, giraffes fed and facilities disinfected on Wednesday as Jakarta’s Ragunan Zoo prepared for its reopening this weekend.

    The 147-hectare zoo was closed on March 14 due to the coronavirus epidemic in Indonesia, but will reopen on Saturday amid the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in order to restart the economy and help people to go about their daily routines, EFE reports.

    Indonesia has recorded 40,400 coronavirus cases, with 2,231 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
