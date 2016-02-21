Anita Nagay won bronze at Youth Olympic Short-Track

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anita Nagay from Kazakhstan won a bronze medal in a Short Track Speed Skating competition at Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympic Games, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The mixed team consisted of two ladies and two men. Team No.6 including Anita Nagai (Kazakhstan), Katrin Manoilova (Bulgaria), Karlis Kruzbergs (Latvia), Kazuki Yoshinaga (Japan) passed the distance in 4:17.187 minutes and finished the race with the third result.

As the press service of the National Olympic Committee informs, the gold medal was awarded to the mixed team (4:14.416): Ane By Farstad (Norway), Jiyoo Kim (South Korea), Stijn Desmet (Belgium), Quentin Fercoq (France).

Silver medal winners (4:14.495) are: Petra Jaszapati (Hungary), Julia Moore (Australia), Tjerk de Boer (The Netherlands) and Kiichi Shigehiro (Japan).