    Anne Frank poem sells for $148,000

    22:20, 23 November 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM A poem by Dutch schoolgirl Anne Frank written shortly before her family went into hiding from the Nazis has sold at auction for €140,000 ($148,000; £120,000), well over the estimate.

    Anne sent the eight-line verse to a friend in 1942.

    The auction house in the Netherlands had valued the rare, handwritten note at €30,000-€50,000.

    Anne is best remembered for her diaries of life as a German-born Jew in occupied Amsterdam in World War Two.

    The poem was signed and dated 28 March 1942, which was less than four months before the Frank family moved into a secret apartment to hide from German forces.

    Addressed "Dear Cri-Cri", it was given to Christiane van Maarsen, the older sister of one of Anne's best friends, Jacqueline.

    Read more on BBC 

    World News
