Annual guaranteed transfers from National Fund to make 2 trln 400 bln tenge in 2016-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Ministry predicts that fiscal revenues (excluding transfers) will reach 3 trln 665 bln 300 mln tenge in 2016, i.e. 152 bln 100 mln higher compared to the August forecast. In 2017 this figure is expected to make 3 trln 866 bln 900 mln tenge (+142 bln 700 mln tenge), and in 2018 it will reach 4 trln 195 bln tenge (+ 63 bln 500 mln tenge). Minister Erbolat Dossayev told it clarifying the bill "On national budget for 2016-20180" at the plenary session of the Kazakh Parliament's Lower Chamber today.

"The amounts of guaranteed and target transfers from the National Fund in 2016-2018 have been also reviewed with the consideration of the USD annualized exchange rate at 300 tenge per a dollar," he said. As the Minister clarified, the volume of the annual guaranteed transfer from the National Fund in 2016-2018 will make 2 trln 400 bln tenge without 15% rise. Target transfers from the National Fund will rise from 461 blln 500 mln tenge to 567 bln tenge. The amount of the NF target transfer for Nurly Zhol program's implementation will make 900 bln tenge in 2017. Budget deficit in 2016-2018 remains at the previously defined range (723 bln 400 mln tenge in 2016 or 1.6% against GDP, 600 bln 800 mln tenge in 2017 or 1.2% against GDP, and 552 bln 300 mln tenge in 2018 or 1% against GDP). As a result, budget spending in 2016 is forecast at 7 trln 666 bln 700 mln tenge (+347 bln 800 mln tenge compared to the August forecast). In 2017 this figure will be 8 trln 124 bln 400 mln tenge (+393 bln 300 mln tenge) and in 2018 it will make 7 trln 621 bln 100 mln tenge (+ 164 bln 100 mln tenge).