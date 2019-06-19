Annual int'l book fair kicks off 5-day run in Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The annual Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF) on Wednesday kicked off its five-day journey to guide book lovers through the latest news and trends in the publishing industry at home and abroad.

The 25th SIBF, the biggest book fair here, will run through Sunday at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul under the theme of "Arrival."

Hosted by the Korean Publishers Association under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the festival encompasses promotion booths representing 313 local publishing houses as well as 118 others from 40 foreign countries, Yonhap reports.

This year's festival features a special campaign, "Book-reading Athletes," designed to promote reading in professional sports leagues.

The opening ceremony of the SIBF late Wednesday morning brought together sports stars like Lee Seung-yuop, Kim Byung-ji and Chung Un-chan, the head of the Korea Baseball Organization, as well as Culture Minister Park Yang-woo.

"Sports people have come forward to help (promote) a book-reading South Korea," Minister Park said.

"I believe when good books are published and read, society finally becomes a genuinely mature community," the minister said in his opening speech.



More details at