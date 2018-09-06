Annual Orchestra Festival to take place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM IX Annual Open-Air Orchestra Festival will take place on September 12-13 in Almaty as part of the Day of City celebrations.

The Kurmangazy State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Otyrar Sazy Academic Folk - Ethnographic Orchestra, Almaty Mayor's Symphony Pops Orchestra and Kazakhstan's Wind Band, vocalists and pop singers, Kazakh folk singers, will perform, the Mayor's press service reports.





The two-day festival will feature the brightest masterpieces of folk art, classical music by Russian and European composers, works by modern composers and famous soundtracks.

