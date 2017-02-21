Annual pension contributions reached KZT600bln – Minister
“More than KZT600bln is paid annually to the Unified National Pension Fund that is twice more than in 2010. The main active participants [of the pension system – editor] are the hired employees. Their number is about 5.5mln people now. They have been participating [in the pension system - editor] since 1998,” Duissenova says.
The Minister noted that there are some problems with self-employed population.
“I want to draw your attention to the positive results: in 2013, there were only 31% of self-employed people registered in tax departments that made pension contributions. In 2016 this figure reached 40%. The amount of payments for the year has equaled to KZT 38.7bln. But there are some problems with the periodicity of payments. They pay four times [a year - editor] in accordance with the tax legislation,” added Tamara Duissenova.