Annual rate of inflation to decline - Head of National Bank

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniar Akishev believes that in October annual rate of inflation in Kazakhstan will start declining.

"The annual rate of inflation will start declining in October 2016. We are expecting it to reach the corridor of 6-8% by yearend," Akishev said during an online conference at the Kapital.kz web portal.



In his words, the inflation rate stood at 0.2% in August and amounted to 5.4% since January 2016.



Akishev also admitted that the annual rate of inflation in Kazakhstan remains high.