Annual Remembrance Day to be held in Kazakhstan - British Embassy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In accordance with Commonwealth tradition the British and Canadian Embassies will organize an Act of Remembrance at 10:50 a.m. on November 13 in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the British Embassy in Astana.

"By permission of akim (mayor) Asset Issekeshev, the service will be held at the Otan Korgaushylar Monument (Monument to the Defenders of the Motherland) on Tauyelsizdik Street next Sunday. The Remembrance Service will last approximately 20 minutes and will be conducted by His Excellency, Bishop Athanasius Schneider," the Embassy's press release reads.



The Embassy adds that poppies should be worn with pride and are now available for collection from the British Embassy's main reception area. All donations are appreciated and will be forwarded to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Fund.