Annual unemployment rate predicted to rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Birzhan Nurymbetov, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister, has said that the unemployment rate is predicted to stand at 6,1% by the yearend during a meeting with the population at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Labor Minister, as of the first quarter of 2020, the number of employed people totaled 8,8 million people, while the unemployment rate stood at 4,8%.

Over 4,2 million people were registered as temporarily unemployed as the strict quarantine measures were in place in March-April. On April 20, the country started easing the quarantine restrictions so as to gradually restore the impact on employment.

The minister insisted that once the government measures to restore economic growth were in place we would see the labor market stabilize this July.