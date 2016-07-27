Another Aktobe man suspected of terrorism propaganda arrested

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Another man suspected of terrorism propaganda has been arrested in Aktobe city today.

A court in Aktobe city sanctioned the arrest of Renat Tlemisov who is suspected of terrorism propaganda, the press service of the regional court reports.



It was revealed that Tlemisov is also suspected of propaganda of terrorism via mass media and social media and having links to a terrorist group.

Tlemisov was taken into custody and will spend at least two months behind bars until the court makes its decision.



Earlier it was reported that the same court sanctioned arrest of another Aktobe resident Ruslan Kuanov who is also suspected of terrorism propaganda.