  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Another anti-terrorist operation in Turkey's Istanbul

    13:26, 12 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police are conducting another anti-terrorist operation against members of the "Islamic State" terrorist organization (aka IS, ISIL, ISIS, or Daesh) in Turkey's Istanbul city Aug. 12, Anadolu Agency reports.

    As a result of the operation, there are detainees, whose names have not been disclosed yet.

    It is expected that similar operations will also be held in Turkey's other major cities.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

     

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!