Another big poultry farm to be built in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A poultry factory with a capacity of 50 thousand chickens will be built this year in Atbasar district of Akmola region, Deputy Head of the district Abai Bekbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"Poultry and eggs are in high demand in the market. For the factory, we have prepared a site, documents, design and layout. The construction of the facility will begin in the spring of this year," said Abai Bekbayev.

According to him, a farm producing 50,000 chickens with a further increase up to 100,000 will be built on the outskirts of the city. 30 people will be employed.

It is to be recalled that the largest project, the construction of the Makinsk poultry factory, was launched in the Akmola region last year. According to Malik Murzalin, Governor of the region, the poultry farm will cover 30 percent of imports in Kazakhstan.