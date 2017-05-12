Another building in Astana city centre burnt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A residential estate on 9 Kerei Zhanibek Khandary Street was burning, Kazinform reports.

Yessil District Administration advised that at 7.12pm a person called to 109 Hotline Service informing on the smell of smoke at section 12 of Gradocomplex-2. Then, Yessil district fire fighting crew immediately arrived and extinguished the fire at 7.46pm. As a result, 3 people had been exposed to acute poisoning with carbon monoxide and eventually admitted to hospital No.1. In addition, a switchboard power cable to floors 5 to 9 burnt out causing blackout in 53 flats.



Currently, Astana Emergency laboratory and Yessil Police Department are taking operative investigation measures. After that, the building condominium can proceed with repair works. Power supply to the flats will resume only on May 12 in the afternoon. However, hot and cold water supply and sewerage systems are operating as usual. The service staff disconnected the lift machinery for safety reasons.

Earlier, it was reported that a studio flat in "Grand Astana" housing estate was burning on May 11 as well.