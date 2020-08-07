Another day for Astana sprinters at Tour de Pologne Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The second stage took the riders over 150km and ended in another bunch sprint. Astana´s rider Yevgeniy Gidich sprinted to 25th place in Zabrze, while the current World Champion took the win. A quite good performance of the team, which is focusing on the upcoming hilly stages, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

After yesterday´s terrible crash, today`s stage took an easy start. But after some kilometers of racing a breakaway formed and went up the road. As expected, at the end of the final laps the breakaway got caught and the sprinter teams started to form their lead-out. Yevgeniy Gidich tried to find a good position but has been pushed back by the sprinter teams. He finished the second stage in 25th place.

«Today was a typical sprinter stage, so not really a day for us, as we are here to go for a good result with Jakob and Ion in the hilly stages. But Yevgeniy got the chance to try something and was there at the end of the stage. For us the stage tomorrow and the day after tomorrow are the ones we kept an eye on and were we want to try to achieve a good result with Jakob. The Tour de Pologne is a good race to prepare for our main goal, the Giro d´Italia. Therefore today`s performance of the team was quite good, as I said, we are focusing on the third and fourth stage,» Bruno Cenghialta said.