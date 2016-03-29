Another EXPO-2017 manager suspected of embezzlement detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Bureau for Fight against Corruption of the Republic of Kazakhstan has finally hunted down Sayat Nadirbayev who is suspected of embezzling millions of tenge from "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC.

He was confidant of former president of the company Talgat Yermegiyayev who allegedly embezzled at least 4.2 billion tenge or $22 million from the company. Yermegiyayev has been under house arrest since June 2015.

Nadirbayev who has been on the national wanted list since August 2015 was detained on March 28 in Almaty city. He was taken into custody immediately.