Another EXPO 2017 top manager steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another top manager of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC - managing director Saltanat Rakhimbekova has stepped down.

Ms Rakhimbekova took to her Facebook page to announce her resignation. "As of July 9, 2015, I'm back to do what I love the most - social work. I've realized that as a social activist I can do more for the national project "EXPO 2017"," the Facebook post reads. The ex-managing director believes that as one of the heads of ‘green coalition' of Kazakhstan she together with her colleagues can greatly contribute to the project. Earlier it was reported that Deputy Chairman of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Vera Kobalia also tendered her resignation on July 11.