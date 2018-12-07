Another foreign-born player leaves Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 27-year-old Sheldon Bateau from Trinidad and Tobago is leaving Almaty Kairat FC, Sports.kz reports.

"I will not stay in Kairat," he said shortly.



Being a part of Kairat, Bateau played 39 matches in championships, one in a country cup and seven matches in euro cups.



In June 2017, Bateau was signed by FC Kairat for the remainder of its 2017 season. In December 2017, Krylia Sovetov Samara announced that they had agreed to extend Bateau's loan to Kairat for an additional year.



Earlier, two foreign-born players of Kairat - Russian Andrey Arshavin and Brazilian Isael - announced their intention to leave the team too.