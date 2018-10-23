Another ‘green’ village to appear in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The construction of the first start-up facility of a 100 MW wind power plant, which is adapted to local climatic conditions, is underway in Kostomar village in Akmola region, 40 km from Astana, Kazinform cites the Regional Communication Service of the Domestic Policy Department.

Over the past few years, renewable energy sources have been considered as one of the vectors for the further development of a green economy. The wind farm, the project of which was presented at the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 230,000 tons per annum. The value exceeds KZT 46 billion. The new project provides Akmola region with a unique opportunity for further growth.

About 300 jobs have been employed during the construction of the WPP. The local authorities are creating a favorable environment for the development of Kostomar village.



It is to be recalled the first green village in Kazakhstan is Arnasai, Akmola region. Thus, another settlement, which is absolutely in line with the country's strategy for the transition to a green economy, will appear in the region.