Another group of Kazakhstanis evacuated from China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Plane carrying 211 people on board has arrived from China in Almaty. 171 of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan and 40 are Kyrgyz citizens, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the city administration informed, the condition of those evacuated is satisfactory. The passengers underwent a three-stage examination onboard the plane. None of them had coronavirus symptoms.

Upon arrival, Kazakhstani nationals were placed in quarantine in infectious diseases hospitals. As for Kyrgyz citizens, they were transferred to the Kyrgyz side and taken to their homeland.

45,188 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed worldwide.

The situation in Almaty is stable. No cases of coronavirus infection have been registered here.