    Another highway closed in Karaganda region

    13:17, 17 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted on "Petropavlovsk-Zhezkazgan" highway in Karaganda region, said the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Interior Ministry.

    Vehicular traffic was closed on "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" (60-240 km) road section due to snowstorm.
    Earlier, "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (641-1007 km) and "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (752-906 km) sections of roads were closed due to blizzard and black ice.

