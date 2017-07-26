Another Kazakh athlete wins medal at Deaflympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karateka Yelena Salmina, competing in the 61kg weight category, has won a bronze medal at the Deaflympics, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Sports and Physical Education Committee under the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.





It is noted that this is the first karate bronze medal Kazakhstan has ever won in the history of the Deaflympics.

Yelena Salmina lost in 1/4 to an athlete from the Russian Federation, and won a Greek woman in the struggle for the 3rd place.





Recall, the 23rd Deaflympic Games started in the city of Samsun (Turkey) on July 18. Over 3,000 athletes with hearing impairment from 100 countries of the world are participating there, and 50 athletes represent Kazakhstan in 9 sports. The Games will end on July 30th.