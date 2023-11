Another Kazakh boxer earns Olympic berth with win in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another Kazakhstani boxer grabbed a license and will represent Kazakhstan at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Olzhas Sarybayev of Kazakhstan defeated Kyrgyz Assat Ussenaliyev 3:0 in Men's -52kg weight class at the boxing tournament in China on Friday.



Kazakhstani boxers who already have won in China and earned their Rio de Janeiro berths include Kairat Yeraliyev, Abylaikhan Zhussupov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Ivan Dychko and Dariga Shakimova.