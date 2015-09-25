Another Kazakh tennis player crashes out of St. Petersburg Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Andrey Golubev was eliminated in the first round of the ATP St. Petersburg Open on Thursday, Sports.kz reports.

Benjamin Becker celebrated a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory over the 28-year-old Golubev who served seven aces. The first meeting of the Kazakh and German athletes lasted for 1 hour 41 minutes. That means that the 34-year-old Becker will face off with Uzbek Denis Istomin who sent packing another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin.