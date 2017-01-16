Another Kazakh tennis player out of 2017 Australian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan was edged out in the first round of the first Grand Slam of the year - Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina seeded 11th at the tournament outclassed Voskoboeva in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.



The match lasted for 1 hour 7 minutes.



It should be noted that world №13 Svitolina is ranked 261 spots higher than the Kazakhstani athlete.