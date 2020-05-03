  • kz
    Another patient dies of coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    18:21, 03 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more death from the coronavirus infection has been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    A patient died of the novel virus in Shymkent city. This is the 27th lethal case in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier 3 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 5 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

    The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kazakhstan now stands at 3,913. 1,056 people were released from hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
