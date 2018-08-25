Another watermelon trade fair underway in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 2018 Arbuz Fest watermelon trade fair is being held for the second time this summer in the square near Atakent Expo Center in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This time, farmers from Ili, Karasai, Zhambyl, Uyghur, and Talgar districts of Almaty region trucked in over 30 tons of their products to the metropolis: 24 tons of watermelons and 6 tons of melons. In contrast, 10 tons of products were presented at the last fair.

"The first watermelon trade fair was held in Almaty two weeks ago. At that time, nearly all the products were sold in the first two hours. In view of the city residents' high demand and the seasonality of the goods, we decided to arrange another watermelon fair involving other districts of the region," said Baurzhan Abyzbayev, Deputy Director of the Almaty City Agriculture and Veterinary Department.

The watermelons presented at the fair are various shapes and grades: oval, elongated and round. Almaty citizens are buying sweet mellon products with pleasure because hot weather, which is perfect for such a summer fruit, persists in the metropolis.

In addition to sales of watermelons and melons, the organizers are holding contests with the possibility of valuable prizes. At the previous event, the winner of one of the contest got a sports bicycle.