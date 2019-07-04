Another woman dies in mudslide amid heavy rain in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's weather agency continued to warn of mudslides and flooding Thursday as downpours in southwestern Japan left a second woman dead in Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyodo reports.

Strong winds and rain also hit parts of eastern Japan in the afternoon as low atmospheric pressure approached the area, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.



About 793,000 people in Kagoshima Prefecture had been ordered to evacuate as of 4 p.m. Thursday. In the city of Soo, a woman was confirmed dead in the afternoon in a house hit by a landslide, according to local rescue authorities.



The city saw 421 millimeters of rain on Wednesday, a record high since data began to be compiled in 1977.



However, all evacuation orders and advisories in Miyazaki Prefecture had been lifted by 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the prefectural government.



Since last Friday, a seasonal front has dumped 1,089.5 mm of rainfall in Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, 901 mm in Kanoya, Kagoshima Prefecture, and 611.5 mm in Yunomae, Kumamoto Prefecture.



In the city of Kagoshima, a woman in her 70s was killed Monday after being buried by a mudslide that engulfed her house.



For the 24 hours through noon Friday, the agency forecast up to 120 mm of rain on Tanegashima and Yakushima islands in Kagoshima, 100 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region and 70 mm in the Tokai region.