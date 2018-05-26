Another You! Challenge: Minister urges Kazakhstanis to go in for sport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan showed support to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Another You! Challenge and organized a large-scale Sports Teleconference with the regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

During the teleconference held at the Daulet Sport Complex in Astana, Minister Mukhamediuly urged all Kazakhstanis to support the president's initiative and join the challenge. Afterwards all participants of the teleconference led by the minister had a workout.



Minister Mukhamediuly reminded that President Nazarbayev called on all Kazakhstanis to go in for sport within the framework of the challenge. In his state-of-the-nation address the President stressed 30% of the country's population should go in for sport. Last year the number of people who exercise on a regular basis in Kazakhstan exceeded 5 million people.







"Workouts should become a part of our lives!" the minister emphasized during the teleconference.



The teleconference embraced Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Petropavlovsk and Aktau.









































