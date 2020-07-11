ANSA: 1 woman killed, 5 hurt as car veers onto pavement in Naples

ROME. KAZINFORM - One young woman was killed and five other young women were seriously hurt after an 18-year-old Neapolitan man lost control of his car and ploughed into them at San Gennaro Vesuviano near Naples Thursday night, ANSA reports.

The care veered out of control and ended up hitting the group of young women chatting outside a shop.

The victim was a 27-year-old local woman.

One of the others, a 32-year-old, was seven-months pregnant.

She was rushed to intensive care where she gave birth by caesarian section.

The mother and baby are still in the ICU.