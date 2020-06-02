ANSA: 178 new coronavirus cases registered in Italy in 24 hours

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Civil Protection Department said Monday that 178 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise since February 26, ANSA reports.

On Sunday there were 355 new cases. There department said there were 50 more cases in Lombardy, compared to 210 Sunday, equal to 28% of the national rise. Six regions reported zero new contagions: Marche, Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Calabria and Basilicata. It said 33,475 people have died in Italy after contracting COVID-19, up 60.

That was down from Sunday's daily rise in the death toll of 75. Of the new victims, 19 were reported in Lombardy, compared to 33 Sunday. There were no fresh victims in nine regions: Veneto, Marche, Sicily, Trentino Alto Adige, Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata.

There department said 158,355 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, up 848. Sunday's rise was 1,874.

There are currently 41,367 people infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 708 down on Sunday. Sunday's fall was 1,616.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, counting the currently positive, the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 233,197.