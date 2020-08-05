  • kz
    ANSA: 190 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 5 more deaths

    09:59, 05 August 2020
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

    That is up from 159 new cases on Monday.
    Three regions had no new cases - Valle d'Aosta, Molise and Basilicata.
    There ministry said five COVID-19 sufferers have died n Italy in the last 24 hours, down from 12 on Monday.
    Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,171.
    The total number of recorded cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and those currently positive, is 248,419.


