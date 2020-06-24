ANSA: 28 migrants test positive for coronavirus on quarantine ship off Sicily

ROME. KAZINFORM - A total of 28 rescued migrants have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Moby Zazà quarantine ship, which is off the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle. Kazinform has learnt from ANSA.

The COVID-19.-positive migrants were among people rescued in international waters by the Sea Watch NGO and then transferred to the Moby Zazà.

Swabs were conducted on 209 asylum seekers on the ship on Tuesday.

Late on Tuesday it emerged that one of the migrants who boarded the Sea Watch vessel had been taken to Caltanissetta's Sant'Elia hospital.

It was initially suspected to be a case of tuberculosis but the result of a swab subsequently showed otherwise.